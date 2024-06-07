Platform Technology Partners Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,651,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.8 %

MCD traded down $4.58 on Friday, hitting $256.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.