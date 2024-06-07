Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,911,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,021,664. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

