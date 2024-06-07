Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.73

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.73 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.75 ($0.21). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 13,189 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.14.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

