PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

PNM stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

