Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.