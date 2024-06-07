PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,621,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. Research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,198.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

