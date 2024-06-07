PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,261,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,722,000 after purchasing an additional 442,340 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,648 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

