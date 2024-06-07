PowerSchool Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,779 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,234% compared to the average daily volume of 508 call options.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,204,198.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,478,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

