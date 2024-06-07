PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

Insider Activity

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

TSE:PSK opened at C$26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$21.22 and a one year high of C$28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.78.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 109.89%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.