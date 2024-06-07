Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.40

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,784 shares.
Premier Oil Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
