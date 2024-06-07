PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT opened at $83.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,260,293 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.