Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Proficient Auto Logistics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Proficient Auto Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Proficient Auto Logistics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAL opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

