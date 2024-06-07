PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on PROG in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PROG by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 45,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PROG by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in PROG by 621.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,294 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. PROG has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

