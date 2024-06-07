PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 36,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 26,939 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

