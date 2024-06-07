ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.65

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.65 and traded as low as $30.91. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 8,933,258 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $3,771,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $3,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 449,017 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $2,536,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

