ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.83

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.83 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 3540545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 94.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

