Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Prudential Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Prudential has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $29.25.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2842 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
