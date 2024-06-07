Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Prudential Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Prudential has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $29.25.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2842 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

About Prudential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Prudential by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 42.1% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 393,374 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

