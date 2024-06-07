Prudential PLC Acquires 20,018 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $221.73. 3,625,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,841. The company has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $225.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

