Prudential PLC Increases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.08% of Medpace worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.14.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.5 %

MEDP traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,094. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $207.47 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.75.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

