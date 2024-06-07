Prudential PLC Purchases 222 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.02. 1,924,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.13 and its 200-day moving average is $287.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

