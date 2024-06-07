Prudential PLC Purchases 63,541 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,144,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282,945 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in VICI Properties by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,666,000 after purchasing an additional 515,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 750.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 419,961 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,298,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,444. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

