Prudential PLC Sells 66,348 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,348 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %
AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,623,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
