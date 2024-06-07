Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 33,029 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3,822.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $340.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.06 and a 200-day moving average of $296.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

