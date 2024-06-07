Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 379,473 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 663.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

