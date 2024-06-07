Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 50,909 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 424.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

