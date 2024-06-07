Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 695.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $175.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

