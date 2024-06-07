Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.41 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3,294.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,957 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Catalent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,541,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 771,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Catalent Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

