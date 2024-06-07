Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 37,050 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,050 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CRL opened at $221.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

