Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.79

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 33355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.