Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 47,855 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 6,464,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after buying an additional 4,148,519 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $54,744,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.49. 546,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,557,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 4.26. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

