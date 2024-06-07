Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 209,708 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. RPO LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 338,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 322,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 272,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 128,933 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In other Abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,738,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,278,216.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 426,199 shares of company stock worth $5,666,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

NYSE HQL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,436. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

