Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for about 1.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. 76,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

