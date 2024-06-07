Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.12% of Commvault Systems worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,128,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,014. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $119.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.