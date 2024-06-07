Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $914,000 Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.1 %

INSW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,889. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.04.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $392,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,933 shares of company stock worth $3,343,334. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

