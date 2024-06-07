Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Raises Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,559,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 203,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 25,373,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

American Equity Investment Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

