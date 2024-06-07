Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 11,100 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 95,282 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 178,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE OFG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. 4,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.07.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 61,305 shares of company stock worth $2,255,071 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.