Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

PAL opened at $15.05 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

