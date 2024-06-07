Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance
PAL opened at $15.05 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $15.38.
About Proficient Auto Logistics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Proficient Auto Logistics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.