RB Global (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.85

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.85 and traded as high as C$100.35. RB Global shares last traded at C$99.85, with a volume of 109,666 shares traded.

RB Global Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.488 per share. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Baron Concors bought 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$75.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$992,911.50. In other RB Global news, Senior Officer Baron Concors acquired 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$75.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$992,911.50. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

