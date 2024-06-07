Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.2%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.27. 3,875,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,682,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,311 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,854,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,490,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 706,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,321,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

