Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

