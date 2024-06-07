Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eldorado Gold (EGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO):

6/1/2024 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2024 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

5/24/2024 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2024 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2024 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2024 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2024 – Eldorado Gold had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 556,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

