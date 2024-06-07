Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eldorado Gold (EGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO):
- 6/1/2024 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/29/2024 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 5/24/2024 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/23/2024 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/4/2024 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/26/2024 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/8/2024 – Eldorado Gold had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 556,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.69.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bargain Alert: MongoDB Stock Upside Potential Just Exploded
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Braze Stock: The Bottom is in, and the Rebound is On
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 4 Stocks With Notable Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.