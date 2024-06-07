Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Shares Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redzone Resources
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.