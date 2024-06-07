Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,000.79 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $1,016.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $948.51 and a 200-day moving average of $925.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

