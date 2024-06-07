REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $13.76

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.06. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 5,871 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGNX

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $837,900. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.