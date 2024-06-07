Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.84

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 60802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.