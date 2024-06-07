Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Katharine Weymouth Buys 540 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.79.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.