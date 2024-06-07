Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

