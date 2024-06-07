Reviewing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and Sun Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.53 billion 0.72 $130,000.00 ($0.03) -224.00 Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Pacific.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -0.16% 7.31% 1.50% Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Stagwell and Sun Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.6% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stagwell and Sun Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 3 6 0 2.67 Sun Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stagwell presently has a consensus price target of $8.06, suggesting a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Sun Pacific.

Summary

Stagwell beats Sun Pacific on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business. Sun Pacific Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

