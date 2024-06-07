Robert W. Baird Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $104.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.58.

HQY opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $85.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,710. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,627,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

