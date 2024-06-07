Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,411,590. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.